Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2020 / 18:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 93.8519 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13323000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 51529 EQS News ID: 993979 End of Announcement EQS News Service

