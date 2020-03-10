Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2020 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.2011 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1022100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 51556 EQS News ID: 994033 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 10, 2020 13:21 ET (17:21 GMT)