Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2020 / 18:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor iBoxx $ Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.6131 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3127000 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 51573 EQS News ID: 994067 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 10, 2020 13:24 ET (17:24 GMT)