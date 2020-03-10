Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QR9 ISIN: FR0012616852 Ticker-Symbol: 609 
Stuttgart
10.03.20
14:36 Uhr
0,640 Euro
+0,034
+5,61 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABIONYX PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABIONYX PHARMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABIONYX PHARMA
ABIONYX PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABIONYX PHARMA SA0,640+5,61 %