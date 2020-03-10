Monnit Corporation (monnit.com) today announced the release of SensorPrints, the only end-to-end Internet of Things data authentication platform for low-power wireless sensors. An industry-first, SensorPrints provides data authentication in the form of a unique fingerprint for each device within the IoT, addressing a pressing need for greater security.

"Over the last decade, Monnit has emerged as a prominent Internet of Things leader by monitoring the evolving needs of the marketplace," said Brad Walters, CEO, Monnit. "Many believed that legacy IT security would suffice as the IoT matured, and this has often proven catastrophic. With SensorPrints, Monnit is providing superior authenticated data encryption at the point of generation all the way to consumption for analytics and action. This is the feature needed by enterprise CTOs and business owners who have been waiting for full-coverage security before deploying new IoT technologies."

SENSORPRINTS FEATURES

Unprecedented data security via 256-bit SHA3 authentication

Source generated data verification at the application layer

Native iMonnit integration for the rapid deployment of a trust-based solution

Open sensor data via the Monnit MINE platform supports aggregators (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, etc.) or a user's proprietary IoT platform

platform supports aggregators (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, etc.) or a user's proprietary IoT platform Reseller ready through Monnit IoTvantage partner platform

SensorPrints is now included in Monnit's industry-leading portfolio of sensing solutions, which include 80+ wireless sensor types, wireless controllers and reliable wireless gateways. These devices are available in commercial and industrial variants to suit a range of enterprise business monitoring applications. SensorPrints data authentication is an option for anyone using Monnit Wireless Sensors.

ABOUT MONNIT CORPORATION

Monnit is the Check Engine Light for Business. If something needs attention, Monnit's self-installed, cost-effective wireless sensors let business owners know. Enterprise and SMB customers use Monnit's 80+ sensor types to remotely monitor variables (including temperature, motion, humidity and vibration) and receive alerts based on user-defined conditions. Monnit products are also available for private label or resale and are fully tested for use anywhere in the world with FCC, CE and IC certifications. Find your Monnit monitoring solution at monnit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005864/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Paul Garcia

(801) 561-5555

press@monnit.com