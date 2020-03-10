Technavio has been monitoring the salt market and it is poised to grow by 35.43 MT during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Salt Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Solvay SA, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal), Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate Lyle Plc and Wacker Chemie AG. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wide range of industrial applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Salt Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Salt Market is segmented as below:

Type

Rock Salt

Brine

Solar Salt

Others

Application

Chemical Processing

Road De-icing

Food Processing

Other Applications

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Salt Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our salt market report covers the following areas:

Salt Market Size

Salt Market Trends

Salt Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production as one of the prime reasons driving the salt market growth during the next few years.

Salt Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the salt market, including some of the vendors such as Solvay SA, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal), Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate Lyle Plc and Wacker Chemie AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the salt market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Salt Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the salt market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Rock salt Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Brine Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Solar salt Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Chemical processing Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Road de-icing Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food processing Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other applications Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing production of salt in APAC by solar evaporation process

Growing popularity of vacuum pan technology for salt production

Increasing demand for micronized salt

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cargill Inc.

Dow Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

K+S AG

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Solvay SA

Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG (Agrosal)

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tate Lyle Plc

Wacker Chemie AG

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

