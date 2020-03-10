Technavio has been monitoring the gaming market and it is poised to grow by USD 90.13 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Integration of blockchain technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Gaming Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Gaming Market is segmented as below:

Platform

Online

Offline

Type

Casual Gaming

Professional Gaming

Device

Console Gaming

Mobile Gaming

PC Gaming

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Gaming Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gaming market report covers the following areas:

Gaming Market Size

Gaming Market Trends

Gaming Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth of free-to-play model as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming market growth during the next few years.

Gaming Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gaming market, including some of the vendors such as Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and The Walt Disney Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Gaming Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gaming market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

Market segmentation by platform

Comparison by platform

Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by platform

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Casual gaming Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Professional gaming Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE

Market segmentation by device

Comparison by device

Console gaming Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Mobile gaming Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PC gaming Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by device

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing emergence of cloud gaming

Growth in free-to-play model

Rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

CyberAgent Inc.

Electronic Arts, Inc.

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NetEase Inc.

Sony Corp.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

The Walt Disney Co.

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

