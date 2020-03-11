Technavio has been monitoring the mobile apps market and it is poised to grow by USD 164.53 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment Request Latest free sample report of 2020-2024.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Mobile Apps Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Mobile Apps Market is segmented as below:

Application

Entertainment

Social Networking

Finance

Healthcare

Others

Platform

iOS

Android

Others

Revenue Mode

Advertising

In-app Purchases

Freemium

Pay-per-download

Subscription

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Mobile Apps Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mobile apps market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Apps Market Size

Mobile Apps Market Trends

Mobile Apps Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies development of hybrid mobile apps as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile apps market growth during the next few years.

Mobile Apps Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mobile apps market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix and Niantic. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile apps market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mobile Apps Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile apps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors

