

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has asked all of its North America employees to work from home if their role allows, according to reports citing the company's internal memo. The company is recommending the move due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The search giant also said it is establishing a COVID-19 fund that will enable all its temporary staff and vendors, globally, to take paid sick leave if they have potential symptoms of COVID-19, or are quarantined.



'This fund will mean that members of our extended workforce will be compensated for their normal working hours if they can't come into work for these reasons,' the company said in a Blog post.



Recently, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and others have asked employees to work from home to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de