AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 11-March-2020 / 04:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 10/03/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 124.7575 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50500 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 51669 EQS News ID: 994321 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2020 23:20 ET (03:20 GMT)