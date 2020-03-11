

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla is looking for a new factory location in the central United States to build its forthcoming electric pickup truck. The company is also eyeing the East Coast for production of Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle.



'Scouting locations for Cybertruck Gigafactory. Will be central USA,' Musk tweeted. 'Model Y production for east coast too.'



As per reports, the electric truck will have a starting price of below $40,000. The truck is expected to go into production in late 2021.



