

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Here are the latest updates of the COVID-19 outbreak as of Tuesday, March 10, 2020.



British MP Nadine Dorries, a junior minister in the health department, has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first British politician to be diagnosed with this illness.



In the UK, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is 382 and the number of deaths is 6, as per the latest reports.



Globally, 117,709 people have been infected and 4,288 people have died of the novel coronavirus so far.



China, which accounts for 80,924 cases and 4,012 deaths, is seeing a steady drop in the number of new infections.



Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, for the first time since the start of the epidemic. Wuhan city and the surrounding province of Hubei continue to be under lockdown since January 23.



According to Professor Yuen Kwok-Yung, a top infectious disease expert from the University of Hong Kong (HKU), the coronavirus epidemic might not end this year.



Hong Kong has reported 120 cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths.



In the U.S., the number of coronavirus infections has crossed 1,000 and the death toll has risen to 30, as on March 10.



California's Santa Clara County has banned gatherings of over 1,000 people for three weeks beginning on Wednesday to contain the spread of the virus. Three people have died in California - 1 each in Sacramento County, Placer County and Santa Clara County.



In New Rochelle, a city in Westchester County, which accounts for a majority of the coronavirus cases in New York, a one-mile 'containment zone' has been created around the Young Israel synagogue. All schools and facilities that host large gatherings like community centers and houses of worship that fall under the containment zone will be closed from March 12 through March 25.



In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the FDA has postponed inspections of foreign-produced FDA-regulated products or manufacturers through April.



