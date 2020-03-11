

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit decreased in January, amid a fall in both exports and imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 19.6 million in January from EUR 120.4 million in the same month last year. In December, the trade deficit was EUR 260.4 million.



Exports fell 1.0 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 1.0 percent rise in December.



Imports decreased 9.0 percent annually in January, after a 3.0 percent increase in the previous month.



The top export destinations were Finland, Sweden and Latvia. Exports to the USA, Singapore and Germany decreased, while those to Netherlands and Turkey increased.



