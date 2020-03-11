Ahold Delhaize provides update on Annual General Meeting due to Coronavirus outbreak; meeting will continue to be held on April 8, 2020

Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 11, 2020 - In light of the evolving outbreak of Coronavirus, Ahold Delhaize is providing an update on its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on April 8.

If you are a shareholder and prefer to not attend the meeting in person, you are able to exercise your voting right through an electronic or written proxyfor more details on how to exercise your voting right). The company will also provide the opportunity to follow the meeting through a webcast.

In order to further mitigate potential health risks, the company will limit social gatherings surrounding the meeting. Unfortunately, this means no lunch or post-meeting reception will be offered.

Ahold Delhaize will continue to closely monitor the situation and advises you to regularly check our website for any further updates.

