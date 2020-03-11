Anzeige
Ahold Delhaize provides update on Annual General Meeting due to Coronavirus outbreak; meeting will continue to be held on April 8, 2020

Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 11, 2020 - In light of the evolving outbreak of Coronavirus, Ahold Delhaize is providing an update on its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on April 8.

If you are a shareholder and prefer to not attend the meeting in person, you are able to exercise your voting right through an electronic or written proxyfor more details on how to exercise your voting right). The company will also provide the opportunity to follow the meeting through a webcast.

In order to further mitigate potential health risks, the company will limit social gatherings surrounding the meeting. Unfortunately, this means no lunch or post-meeting reception will be offered.

Ahold Delhaize will continue to closely monitor the situation and advises you to regularly check our website for any further updates.

Cautionary notice
This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as will provide, are able to, will, or will continue or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Attachment

  • AGM Update (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/37d3e04c-ebb3-4db1-b2d3-7a7849bc463d)
