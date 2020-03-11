TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC reports record net income in 4Q and FY 2019, announces 1st 2020 interim dividend 11-March-2020 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC reports record net income in 4Q and FY 2019, announces 1st 2020 interim dividend · Net margin up 43% year-on-year to RUB 86.8 bn in FY'19 (FY'18: RUB 60.5 bn) · Net income of RUB 11.0 bn in 4Q'19 and RUB 36.1 bn in FY'19 · Over 4.3 mn new credit accounts added in FY'19 · Net loan portfolio growth of 66% in FY'19 LIMASSOL, CYPRUS - 11 March 2020. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff", "We", the "Group", the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces its IFRS financial results fourth quarter and twelve months ended 31 December 2019. Oliver Hughes, CEO, commented: "I'm happy to report that 2019 was another year of record-high profit, underpinned by the strength of both our credit and non-credit business lines. We saw 4.3 million new credit accounts opened in 2019 with net loans rising 66%, even as we retained our conservative approach to lending. Current accounts grew by 57% to 7.1 million, underpinned by the popularity of our lifestyle and financial ecosystem. Tinkoff Investments made new strides, bringing more than 800 thousand new retail investors to Moscow Exchange in 2019, more than any other brokerage, as customers responded well to the straightforward, seamless approach to investing our tech solutions allow. As the popularity of our investment offering continued to grow, we added more options for traders to interact with one another within the app. We've also decided to launch Russia's first commission-free exchange-traded fund (ETF) through Tinkoff Capital, the management company within our ecosystem. We continued to innovate on the tech front, taking the next step in our ecosystem approach by launching Russia's first SuperApp. Now, customers can take care of nearly all of their lifestyle and financial needs, ranging from booking medical appointments to reserving restaurant tables and making bank transfers with just a few easy clicks without leaving the Tinkoff app. While continuing to innovate, we remain one of the most profitable banks in the world, with ROE at 55.9% for 2019 and continue to focus on our bottom line as we expand our lifestyle and financial offering. This year we're also undertaking one of our greatest marketing efforts, signing a title partnership agreement with the Russian Football Premier League. We hope this will help us further build customer loyalty, attract new customers and provide expanded possibilities for purchasing football tickets within the Tinkoff SuperApp." FINANCIAL AND OPERATING REVIEW RUB bn 4Q'19 4Q'18 Change FY'19 FY'18 Change Credit accounts 1.1 1.0 +10% 4.3 2.7 +59% acquired (mn pcs) Net margin 24.0 16.1 +49% 86.8 60.0 +45% Net margin after 16.3 13.8 +18% 59.7 48.2 +24% provisions Profit before tax 13.4 10.5 +28% 45.5 35.2 +29% Net income 11.0 8.1 +36% 36.1 27.1 +33% Return on equity 49.0% 81.2% -32.2 p.p. 55.9% 74.7% -18.8 p.p. Net interest 20.5% 21.9% -1.4 p.p. 21.6% 23.5% -1.9 p.p. margin Cost of risk 8.1% 4.2% +3.9 p.p. 8.5% 6.0% +2.5 p.p. RUB bn 31 Dec 2019 31 Dec Change 2018 Total Assets 579.5 375.5 +54% Net loans and advances to 329.2 198.5 +66% customers Share of NPLs 9.1% 9.4% -0.3 p.p. Cash and treasury portfolio 193.0 135.1 +43% Total Liabilities 483.4 333.2 +45% Customer accounts 411.6 280.9 +47% Total Equity 96.1 42.3 +127% Tier 1 capital ratio 19.4% 14.9% +4.5p.p. Total capital ratio 19.4% 14.9% +4.5p.p. CBR N1.0 (capital adequacy 12.1% 13.9% -1.8p.p. ratio) In 4Q'19, the Group's total revenue grew by 45% y-o-y to RUB 46.7 bn (4Q'18: RUB 32.3 bn). Gross interest income increased by 44% y-o-y to RUB 30.2 bn (4Q'18: RUB 21.0 bn), thanks to the continued growth of our customer base and the expansion of our product range. Gross interest yield declined to 32.1% in FY'19 due to decrease in benchmark rates and regulatory caps. The interest yield on the Group's securities portfolio decreased to 6.4% (4Q'18: 7.4%). In 4Q'19, interest expense grew by 32% y-o-y to RUB 5.9 bn (4Q'18: RUB 4.5 bn), driven by significant growth of customer base and marketing campaign with higher cash-backs and interest rates. At the same time, our cost of borrowing decreased to 5.6% in 4Q'19 following a gradual decrease in deposit rates. In 4Q'19, net margin grew by 46% y-o-y to RUB 23.6 bn (4Q'18: RUB 16.1 bn), primarily as a result of solid net loan growth. Cost of risk rose to 8.1% in 4Q'19 (4Q'18: 4.2%), reflecting high loan growth rates, front-loaded provisioning under IFRS9, and continued fine-tuning of our credit risk and approval models. Meanwhile, our risk-adjusted net interest margin decreased to 13.5% in 4Q'19 (4Q'18: 18.7%) due to the continued product diversification of our loan portfolio. Our non-credit business lines continue to deliver robust performance thanks to customer base growth, and now represent over 36% of the Group's revenue. Fee and commission income rose by 37% y-o-y to RUB 10.0 bn in 4Q'19 (4Q'18: RUB 7.3 bn), accounting for 21% of total revenue, while Tinkoff Insurance more than doubled its revenue y-o-y to RUB 4.6 bn (4Q'18: RUB 2.1 bn). As at the end of FY'19, the Group had: · over 7.1 mn current account customers with a total balance of RUB 211.7 bn across all accounts · over 535k SME customers, with RUB 60.2 bn in total on their current accounts · 1,125k brokerage accounts opened at MOEX through Tinkoff Investments. In 4Q'19 operating expenses increased by 14% y-o-y to RUB 11.7 bn (4Q'18: RUB 10.2 bn) mainly due to accelerated growth of customer acquisition costs. The cost-to-income ratio decreased to 33.6% in 4Q'19 (4Q'18: 43.0%). The Group reported record quarterly net income of RUB 11.0 bn in 4Q'19 (4Q'18: RUB 8.1 bn). Net income for FY'19 amounted to RUB 36.1 bn (FY'18 RUB 27.1 bn). As a result, ROE for FY'19 stood at 55.9% (FY'18: 74.7%). In FY'19, the Group continued to maintain a healthy balance sheet with total assets growing by 54% since the start of 2019 to RUB 579.5 bn (31 Dec'18: RUB 375.5 bn). The Group's gross loan book grew by 63.6 % in 2019 to RUB 383.9 bn (31 Dec'18: RUB 234.7 bn), while the net loan book grew by 66% to RUB 329 bn (31 Dec'18: RUB 198.5 bn). The Group's NPL ratio rose to 9.1%, primarily due to denominator effect as loan book growth slowed in 4Q19, while our loan loss provision coverage remained stable at 1.6x non-performing loans. The Group's customer accounts increased by 47% to RUB 412 bn (31 Dec'18: RUB 280.9 bn). Tinkoff's total equity increased by 127% in 2019 to RUB 96 bn (31 Dec'18: RUB 42.3 bn). As of 1 January 2020, the Group's statutory N1.0 ratio had decreased to 12.1%, and its N1.2 ratio had decreased to 11.7%. N1.1 stood at a comfortable 9.5%. GUIDANCE FOR 2020 Following strong underlying growth in 2019, the Group is pleased to announce the following performance guidance for 2020: · We expect net loan growth of at least 20% · We expect cost of risk to be in the 9% area · We expect cost of borrowing to be in the 6% area · We expect net income of at least RUB 42 bn FIRST 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT The Board of Directors of TCS Group on 10 March 2020 decided to resume dividend payments and approved a first interim gross cash dividend for 2020 of USD 0.21 per share/GDR (with each GDR representing one share), with a total dividend payment of around USD 42 mn. Subject to London Stock Exchange regulations, indicatively the dividends will be payable around 30 March 2020, to those shareholders on the Group's register as at the record date of 27 March 2020. The ex-dividend date will be 26 March 2019. According to the terms of the GDR deposit agreement, holders of the Group's GDRs will receive their dividends within 5 business days of the payment date. 4Q'2019 AND POST-REPORTING PERIOD OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Customer base and engagement growth has led to increased market share · The Group had over 7.1 mn current accounts customers as at the beginning of 2020 · As of 1 March 2020, Tinkoff app had over 20 mn installs, MAU stood at 5.3 mn, DAU stood at 1.9 mn · Tinkoff Bank's credit card market share increased to 13.4% as of 1 February 2020, further solidifying its position as Russia's second largest credit card issuer · In February, Tinkoff announced plans to invest in a new venture project to set up a fintech company providing a range of services to retail customers in Europe (excluding CIS). The startup will offer non-credit financial products. The project is due to launch in 2020, with Tinkoff as its key seed investor. Tinkoff will have a controlling interest in the new venture. Tinkoff's initial commitment is up to Euro 25 million and will be contributed in tranches as the venture develops Superior and innovative offering combined with targeted marketing activities secure Tinkoff's place as a leading fintech brand · In February, Tinkoff signed a title partnership agreement with the Russian Football Premier League (RFPL) covering the 2019/2020, 2020/21 and 2021/22 football seasons.

