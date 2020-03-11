

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) reported that its fiscal 2019 profit before tax declined 18 percent to 236.8 million pounds from prior year. Earnings per share was 225.5 pence compared to 302.0 pence. On an organic basis, Group adjusted operating profit increased by 7% to 282.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 264.9 pence compared to 249.1 pence.



Fiscal year sales were 1.24 billion pounds, an organic increase of over 6% over previous year.



The Board recommended an increase in the final dividend of 10% to 78.0 pence per share. The total ordinary dividend for the year will be 110.0 pence per share, an increase of 10% over prior year.



