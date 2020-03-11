

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation slowed in February, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.05 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.6 percent rise in January.



Prices for food products grew 4.09 percent annually in February and those of services and non-food products costs rose by 3.84 percent and 2.04 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.25 percent in February.



Separate data from the National Institute of Statistics showed that the trade deficit increased to EUR 1.323 billion in January from EUR 1.273 billion in the same month last year. In December, deficit was EUR 1.768 billion.



Exports rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 4.9 percent increase in December.



Imports increased 3.4 percent annually in January, slower than a 4.5 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX