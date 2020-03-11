

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) said Kevin Boyd, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, plans to retire before the end of 2020. The Board has started a search process for an external candidate to succeed Kevin. The Group will make an announcement once the process has been completed.



Jamie Pike, Board Chair, said: 'We wish Kevin a happy and healthy retirement. We understand his wish to leave the executive world behind, dedicate more time to other personal projects and pursue a non-executive career.'



