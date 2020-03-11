

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L), a provider of transport services in the UK and North America, on Wednesday provided an update on its portfolio rationalisation strategy and on trading since the end of September 2019. The company said it has commenced a formal process to sell its North American contract businesses.



FirstGroup noted that its group revenue for the year-to-date period was up 7.5 percent, or 6.0 percent in constant currency.



According to the company, trading trends in First Student, First Transit and First Bus were broadly similar to first half, with industry cost inflation and volatile passenger demand largely mitigated by management action and growth.



However, Greyhound's trading environment remained difficult, though this has been offset by a stronger First Rail financial performance following GWR's successful introduction of new trains and a major timetable upgrade.



The company also said that while it has seen no significant impact from the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak to date, it was monitoring the situation closely.



Looking ahead, the company said that the Group's outlook for adjusted operating profit (pre-IFRS16) in constant currency for the year to 31 March 2020 is in line with its expectations, though it was mindful that the final month of the year is traditionally a significant trading period for the Group.



FirstGroup added that it has commenced a formal process to sell its North American contract businesses, First Student and First Transit, with significant interest expressed by a range of potential buyers.



First Bus and First Rail will form the core of the ongoing Group, following the conclusion of the North American transaction processes.



