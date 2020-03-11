The global multiplexed diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 9.35 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Analysis Report by End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Healthcare centers, and Academic institutes and CROs), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases. In addition, technological advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the multiplexed diagnostics market.

The increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases has become a global epidemic. Exposure to pathogenic micro-organisms such as bacteria, parasites, viruses, and fungi causes varied types of infectious diseases in individuals. This is encouraging public health practitioners and healthcare providers to conduct a combination of assays at a time for timely diagnosis of diseases. For instance, Beckman Coulter, Inc., involved in the development of complex biomedical testing, introduced GeXP Genetic Analysis System, which enables multiplexed diagnostic assays. This assay effectively transfers biomarker discovery and helps in the detection of breast cancer. Thus, the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates the business under various segments such as Life sciences and applied markets, Diagnostics and genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The company offers Multiplex PCR, which is a molecular biology technique. It also provides SureMASTR for DNA-based diagnostics.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. offers products through the following business units: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers BD Single-Cell Multiplexing Kit. It also provides a wide range of medical technologies and devices.

bioMerieux SA

bioMerieux SA operates under various business segments, namely Industrial applications, Molecular biology, Immunoassays, Microbiology, and Other lines. The company offers BIOFIRE FILMARRAY, which is an FDA cleared multiplex PCR system.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Life Science, Clinical Diagnostics, and Other operations. The company offers BioPlex 2200 Multiplex Testing. The company also provides analytical instruments.

Illumina Inc.

Illumina Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Consumables, Instruments, and Others. The company offers Archer fusionplex, which includes NGS Assays, Bioinformatic Analysis, Archer, and FusionPlex.

Multiplexed Diagnostics Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Healthcare centers

Academic institutes and CROs

Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

