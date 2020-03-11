Shares issued by Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. (symbol: EIM) have received an observation status with reference to announcement from Eimskipafélag Íslands hf., dated 10th of March 2020. The decision is based upon article 8.2 in the Rules for Issuers of Financial Instruments on Nasdaq Iceland hf. The article states that the Exchange may decide to give a class or classes of financial instruments of the issuer concerned a temporary observation status if a takeover bid for the issuer has been made public or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make such a bid in respect of the issuer.