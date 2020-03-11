

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Puma SE (PMMAF.PK) said Wednesday that COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted its business since the beginning of February both in terms of sales and sourcing. The company has asked all employees who are in or have been to any of the officially defined risk areas to work from home for a period of two weeks.



The company has opened all offices around the world. The office in Shanghai re-opened after the officially extended holiday period for Chinese New Year.



The company said its outlook it gave on February 19 for the full year 2020 was based on the assumption that the situation regarding the COVID-19 virus would normalize in the short term.



But the company now conclude that a short-term normalization will not occur, citing duration of the situation in China, the negative impact in other Asian countries and the spread to Europe and the US.



The company noted that the development over the coming weeks and months is impossible to predict and it currently cannot quantify the negative effect this could have on its full-year revenue and earnings.



Meanwhile, the company said China accounts for less than 20% of its international sourcing volume. Factories outside China have not been impacted. Within China, all of its finished product supplier factories are open again and are operating at 80%-100% of capacity.



In China, the company's sales have been severely affected. Because, most of both owned and operated as well as partner stores were temporarily closed in February due to restrictions imposed by local authorities.



Other Asian markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea, which typically benefit from Chinese tourists, continue to see heavy negative effects on sales.



Despite the spread of COVID-19 in Europe, almost all stores there are still open. Those in Northern Italy operate under reduced opening hours as enforced by the authorities. Across Europe, the company register significantly lower footfall traffic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

