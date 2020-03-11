

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew at the slowest pace in nine months in January, data from the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales grew 1.7 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 1.8 percent increase in December. This was the weakest growth since April, when sales rose 1.5 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth slowed to 0.9 percent from 2.0 percent in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent, in contrast to a 0.7 percent fall in December.



Sale of food products increased 0.5 percent, while non-food products fell 0.5 percent from last month. Retail sales, excluding service stations, rose a 0.5 percent monthly in January.



