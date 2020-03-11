InterCloud, the leader in fully managed software-defined cloud interconnect services, today announced a new investment to bolster InterCloud's premium and secure hybrid and multi-cloud application transport services in Europe. Its network expansion strategy centers on providing the fastest time to market and excellent connectivity services to its customers.

InterCloud and euNetworks, a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, have signed a pan-European agreement for bandwidth infrastructure services. This agreement will supply InterCloud with a multi-100Gbps core backbone capacity across Europe and will activate connectivity to over 420 data centers, accelerating and simplifying deployment of last mile access to InterCloud customer's sites.

This new agreement will also enhance InterCloud's cloud native platform with euNetworks' Cloud Connect solution, delivering direct access to all the key cloud platforms. This immediately expands the reach and resilience of InterCloud's advanced cloud connectivity experience for its customers.

With the development of a software integration between the InterCloud platform and euNetworks' infrastructure, InterCloud's customers will benefit from the unique experience of a DevNetOps journey backed by a market-leading availability and performance SLA. This integration will expand the connectivity catalog available and will bring into the market differentiated service flavours to match service mesh designers expectations in terms of quality of experience and cost efficiency.

"With ever growing requirements for performance and bandwidth from our customers, we decided that now was the right time to set up a future proof agreement with a network services partner capable of supporting these needs," said Benjamin Ryzman, Chief Technology Officer of InterCloud. "We have been using euNetworks successfully for key backbone and last mile circuits. The proven performance, the support and expertise of the euNetworks team as well as the capabilities of their infrastructure were key in our decision to entrust them with our European expansion."

"We are delighted to be supporting InterCloud as they continue to expand their service offering and capability to their customers," said Kevin Dean, Chief Marketing Officer of euNetworks. "Our footprint and direct access to key cloud platforms delivers a good fit for InterCloud's native cloud platform and how they want to develop it further. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the InterCloud team, supporting them with bandwidth infrastructure services."

About InterCloud

InterCloud allows global companies to seamlessly interconnect their multi-cluster resources. Thanks to its global application platform, InterCloud is the only SDCI (Software-Defined Cloud Interconnect) provider capable of delivering an end-to-end managed turnkey service, enabling companies to simplify their infrastructures, offering them greater visibility and control over their multi-cloud applications.

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 17 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 51 cities in 15 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 420 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

