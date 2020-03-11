Big clean energy supply contracts have been announced in Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.Three major solar power supply deals in Latin America this week illustrate the enduring popularity of PV despite a bar on procurement rounds, as seems to be in place in Mexico, and with solar lagging other renewables in auctions in Brazil. Sino-Canadian solar manufacturer Canadian Solar will supply power to the Techgen, S.A. de C.V. joint venture owned by Mexican steel manufacturer Ternium and Luxembourgois steel pipe company Tenaris, in Mexico. Canadian will sell electricity to the industrial client ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...