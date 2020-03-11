A'Namaa Poultry is seeking proposals for a solar power plant. The project selected will reportedly secure a power supply deal lasting up to 25 years.The A'Namaa Poultry SAOC unit of Oman Food Investment Holding is seeking bids from developers for a 15 MW solar plant it wants to build in Wadi Al Sawmahan, at Ibri in the Al Dhahirah governorate. The food business has invited developers to submit bids for the tender by March 20. Energy website Saudi Gulf Projects reported the solar plant will be built on a build, own, transfer basis and awarded a 20 to 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). Several ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...