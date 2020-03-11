

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Wednesday after the Bank of England cut interest rates by half a percent to support businesses affected by the economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus outbreak.



The central bank also introduced a new scheme to ensure companies can easily and cheaply access credit.



The U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer will present his Budget to Parliament later day. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is likely to provide additional funds to the NHS and households amidst the spread of coronavirus.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 56 points, or 0.9 percent, at 6,013 after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



Dignity shares plunged as much as 20 percent. The provider of funeral related services warned that a regulatory investigation could 'materially' impact both its industry and the company itself.



Wealth management firm Quilter jumped 5.4 percent after its full-year underlying profit performance came ahead of market expectations.



Balfour Beatty jumped 10 percent. The construction group reported an 8 percent increase in annual operating profit.



FirstGroup, a provider of transport services in the U.K. and North America, advanced 1.6 percent after providing an update on its portfolio rationalization strategy and on trading since the end of September 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX