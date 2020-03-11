Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Psychedelika-Akien: Die Reise geht jetzt erst los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 623100 ISIN: DE0006231004 Ticker-Symbol: IFX 
Xetra
11.03.20
10:48 Uhr
16,206 Euro
+0,214
+1,34 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,170
16,178
11:03
16,172
16,174
11:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INFINEON
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG16,206+1,34 %
QUALCOMM INC68,14-2,41 %