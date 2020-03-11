The global recycle market for plastic bottle industry is poised to grow by USD 3.10 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growing use of plastic bottles and their recycled forms. In addition, the rising focus on recycling of plastic by manufacturing companies is anticipated to boost the growth of the recycle market for plastic bottle industry.

The growing consumer demand for beverages, personal care products, and dairy products has increased the use of plastic bottles across the world. This is resulting in a significant increase in the production of plastic waste. With the growing demand for recycled plastic products, vendors are adopting bottle-to-bottle recycling to produce new plastic bottles from recovered materials. Similarly, recycled plastic from bottles is used to produce low-grade products such as carpets, coatings, insulation material, and high-quality merchandise. Such developments are fueling the growth of the global recycling market for plastic bottle industry.

Major Five Recycle Market Companies:

Avangard Innovative

Avangard Innovative operates its business through a unified business segment. The company has an LDPE post consumer resin (PCR) plant for extrusion, filtration, optical sorting, and odor and volatile removal.

Carbonlite Inc.

Carbonlite Inc. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company is involved in the processing of used bottles into bottle-grade PET pellets, which can be used to produce beverage bottles.

ECO2 Plastics

ECO2 Plastics operates its business through a unified business segment. The company recycles plastic bottles to produce PET plastic flakes.

Evergreen Plastics

Evergreen Plastics operates its business through a unified business segment. The company recycles beverage bottles to offers a wide range of PET resin in flake and pellet forms. It also offers various services such as toll washing, toll flake processing, toll pelletizing, toll grinding, blending, and compounding.

Loop Industries Inc.

Loop Industries Inc. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company produces recycled PET plastics, which can be used for food-grade packaging such as water bottles.

Recycle Market for Plastic Bottle Industry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

PET

HDPE

PP

Others

Recycle Market for Plastic Bottle Industry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

