Better Collective A/S: Nomination committee of Better Collective proposes Todd Dunlap as new board member

Regulatory Release 3/2020

The nomination committee of Better Collective proposes that the 2020 Annual General Meeting elect Todd Dunlap, CEO of North America for Booking.com, as new board member.



The nomination committee of Better Collective proposes that Todd Dunlap is elected as new board member and also proposes the re-election of the following board members to the 2020 Annual General Meeting: Jens Bager (also to be re-elected as chairman of the board), Klaus Holse, Søren Jørgensen, Leif Nørgaard and Petra von Rohr.



To complement the board, the nomination committee has actively sought a new member who has experience in the affiliate business and the US market in particular. The proposed new member has such background and has also been instrumental in the growth journey of Booking.com, one of the largest online businesses within travel, in the US. The committee finds that Todd Dunlap is highly suited to the board of Better Collective.



Jens Bager, Chairman of the board, says: "I am very pleased that Todd Dunlap has decided to join our board of directors, of course pending approval by the Annual General Meeting. Todd's experience comprises online business models, the US market, and an impressive growth journey, all increasingly relevant for Better Collective. Todd will, among other, support the company in its ambitious strategy plan to expand in the fast growing US sports betting market."



Todd Dunlap, a US national born in 1966, is CEO of North America for Booking.com. In this role, Todd previously led the Americas Region, responsible for all commercial roles across the US, Canadian and Latin American markets for Booking.com. Prior to joining Booking.com in 2012, Todd worked at Microsoft for almost 14 years, most recently in the role of Vice President & COO of Microsoft's Consumer & Online Division. Prior to Microsoft, he led the Internet Business Unit at WRQ, a global software and consulting firm. For the last year, Todd has served as a Board Advisor to Better Collective, with a specific focus on the US market, earning him insights to the company and the iGaming industry. Todd earned two Bachelor of Science degrees, one in aerospace engineering and the other in business administration. He also completed graduate programs in Business and International Management from Stanford University and The Thunderbird School of Global Management.



The Annual General Meeting will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CET.



Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com



This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:00 a.m. CET on March 11, 2020.



