Further to the signing of the Combination Agreement between Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) and FCA on December 17, 2019, and in order to ensure continuity until the closing of the merger between the two companies, Louis Gallois has agreed, with the Supervisory Board members, that he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Peugeot S.A. Supervisory Board until the two companies are merged.

Upon his re-election at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of April 24, 2018, Louis Gallois had indicated that, due to his age, he would serve as Chairman of the Peugeot S.A. Supervisory Board for an additional term of no more than two years (versus the four that were planned), i.e., until the end of the 2020 Shareholders' Meeting.

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

