Spinnaker Support Launches Salesforce Application Management and Consulting Services

DENVER, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading global provider of on-premise and cloud enterprise software support services, today announced the immediate availability of Salesforce application management and consulting services. Already known for its Oracle and SAP application support services, Spinnaker Support's launch of Salesforce CRM services marks what will be the first of several anticipated offerings within its new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) practice.

"Today's Salesforce services market has a notable gap in post-implementation support for platform efficiency, productivity, and growth," said Matt Stava, CEO at Spinnaker Support. "Many Salesforce customers struggle to find a partner with extensive CRM services experience, a deep understanding of how CRM best fits into their enterprise-wide strategic roadmap, and an established global infrastructure, with a base of highly satisfied and loyal customers. Our blend of tailored, affordable application management services and consulting capabilities will help fill this gap and provide customers with a single partner that can meet more of their critical needs."

Spinnaker Support offers three service packages that are tailored to assist organizations at any stage of Salesforce adoption. Certified Salesforce administrators, developers, and architects will assist organizations maximize value from their Salesforce instance by enabling them to better connect with their customers, incorporate leading best practices, boost end-user engagement and productivity, and ensure long-term Salesforce expansion and effectiveness.

The new practice will be led by Chad Stewart, a ten-year veteran of the Salesforce service market. As Spinnaker Support's Vice President, Global SaaS Support Services, Mr. Stewart is responsible for all SaaS business development activities, services delivery, and organizational development. Mr. Stewart began his career as a Salesforce configuration consultant for Accenture. Most recently, he served as a practice leader and architect at Slalom Consulting, where he provided practice, implementation, and technical architecture leadership for a range of Salesforce cloud solutions.

"Salesforce customers need a long-term partner that will consistently deliver value across their Salesforce ecosystem while controlling costs. Spinnaker Support is that partner," stated Mr. Stewart. "Our expanding team of Salesforce experts can now support six different Salesforce products, and we will continue to rapidly grow the practice. Whether Salesforce customers need basic administration and routine task handling or require agile development and deployment methodology for complex environments, we can engage at the level they need and deliver the services their business demands."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support provides third-party support, managed services, and consulting for a wide range of Oracle and SAP enterprise software products and technologies and delivers managed services and consulting for Salesforce CRM solutions. Since inception in 2008, our exacting standards and?deep?expertise have earned us the trust and loyalty of more than 1,100 organizations in 104 countries - from mid-size to Fortune 100. For more information, visit our website.

