China Hainan IEDB Launches Global Investment Service Hotline

HAIKOU, China, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 is the opening year for Hainan, China's largest free trade zone to enter the construction of free trade port. In order to open all the necessary channels for global investors to contact Hainan Free Trade Port and provide global investors with better, more tailored and convenient services, the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development (IEDB) launched a service hotline 4008-413-413 for global investors, which has been put into trial operation from March 9.

During the trial operation of the hotline, it mainly answered the questions of Hainan free trade port policy, industry investment opportunities, investment location selection, how to make profits, and the conditions for enterprises to enjoy government subsidies. The hotline service is opened for 24 hours a day. The customer service is available from 8:00 to 12:00 and 14:30 to 18:00 (Beijing time) from Monday to Friday, message consultation available for the rest of the time. The hotline provides Chinese and English language services in the trail operation, more languages services will be provided in the coming future, including French, Japanese, and German.

From 8:00 to 18:00 on the first day of hotline, it received calls from a number of investors and institutions from the foreign countries like Singapore, the United States and the Netherlands, as well as from cities, such as Hong Kong and Beijing. Han Shengjian, director of Hainan International Economic Development Bureau, said, "Global investors are looking for some new business opportunities in Hainan, the purpose of establishing this hotline is to meet the request of global investors to answer their questions."

In addition, Han Shengjian said that IED will provide a one-stop service platform, establish a "corporate waiter" system -- a dedicated person to be responsible for the "one to one" full-process service. They will also work together with other departments and municipalities, and county industrial parks to provide professional services to investors, coordinate and solve difficulties encountered in the implementation of enterprise projects. "We are looking forward to calls from all investors and we will spare no effort to help you," he added.

