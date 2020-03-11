In February 2020, NeuroVive announced a rights issue (subject to EGM approval) aiming to raise up to SEK74m gross at a price of SEK0.80 per share, of which 90% (SEK67m) is guaranteed. According to its updated strategy, the main focus will be on KL1333 and NV354 for primary mitochondrial diseases (PMDs), NeuroVive's area of expertise. Our model suggests this would cover operating costs for 2020 and into 2021. The most significant share price catalyst in the near term is KL1333 Phase Ia/b results, due in H220. Our updated valuation is SEK1.72bn or SEK6.4 per share, which includes the guaranteed amount of the rights issue.

