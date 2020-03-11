Willis Lease Finance Corp.: Willis Lease Finance Corporation Reports Annual Pre-tax Profit of $88.9 million

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) today reported annual total revenues of $409.2 million and pre-tax profit of $88.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company's 2019 pre-tax results were driven by continued leasing revenue growth as well as gains associated with the active management of its portfolio. Aggregate lease rent and maintenance reserve revenues were $299.7 million for 2019. The Company's results also include $18.2 million of non-cash write downs.

"2019 was a great year for our business as evidenced by our exceeding $400 million of revenue and $88.9 million of earnings before tax," said Charles F. Willis, Chairman and CEO. "There is obvious volatility in the global markets, generally, but we believe the Company is well positioned to continue to build market share and grow customer relationships by leveraging our in-demand portfolio of lease assets and continuing to focus on delivering unique customer solutions."

"We are very proud of what our teams accomplished in 2019, but given the macro issues facing our industry, obviously now is no time to rest on last year's performance," said Brian R. Hole, President. "We believe the Willis Platform can deliver the most value in a stressed environment when our customers are raising or conserving cash and looking for ways to reduce engine expense, or avoid it altogether, by leveraging our balance sheet, existing engine portfolio, surplus material and overall power plant management capabilities."

2019 Highlights (at or for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to December 31, 2018):

Total revenue increased by 17.5% to $409.2 million in 2019 compared to $348.3 million in 2018.

Lease rent revenue was $190.7 million in 2019; 8.6% growth from $175.6 million in 2018.

Maintenance reserve revenue was $109.0 million in 2019, an increase of 25.3% compared to $87.0 million in 2018. Long term maintenance reserve revenue increased to $37.6 million in 2019, compared to $23.3 million in the prior year.

Spare parts and equipment sales were $74.7 million in 2019, compared to $71.1 million in 2018.

Gain on sale of leased equipment was $20.0 million in 2019, reflecting the sale of 16 engines, seven aircraft, four airframes and other related equipment from the lease portfolio, compared to $6.9 million in 2018, reflecting the sale of 14 engines, six aircraft, one airframe and other related equipment from the lease portfolio.

Other revenue increased by $7.1 million to $14.8 million in 2019, compared to $7.6 million in 2018, primarily reflecting interest revenue from our notes receivable and an increase in fees earned related to engines managed on behalf of third parties.

Income before income taxes was $88.9 million in 2019, compared to $56.3 million in 2018.

The book value of lease assets we own directly or through our joint ventures was $2.0 billion at December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, the Company also managed 450 engines, aircraft and related equipment on behalf of third parties.

The Company maintained $603 million of undrawn revolver capacity at December 31, 2019.

Diluted weighted average earnings per common share was $10.50 for 2019, compared to $6.60 in 2018.

Book value per diluted weighted average common share outstanding increased to $57.83 at December 31, 2019, compared to $47.43 at December 31, 2018.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a total lease portfolio consisting of 263 engines, 12 aircraft, 10 other leased parts and equipment and one marine vessel with a net book value of $1.651 billion. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had a total lease portfolio consisting of 244 engines, 17 aircraft and 10 other leased parts and equipment, with a net book value of $1.673 billion.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers in 120 countries. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services supported by cutting edge technology through its subsidiary, Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through its subsidiary, Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements, which give only expectations about the future and are not guarantees. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. Our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the effects on the airline industry and the global economy of events such as terrorist activity, changes in oil prices and other disruptions to the world markets; trends in the airline industry and our ability to capitalize on those trends, including growth rates of markets and other economic factors; risks associated with owning and leasing jet engines and aircraft; our ability to successfully negotiate equipment purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to control costs and expenses; changes in interest rates and availability of capital, both to us and our customers; our ability to continue to meet changing customer demands; regulatory changes affecting airline operations, aircraft maintenance, accounting standards and taxes; the market value of engines and other assets in our portfolio; and risks detailed in Willis' Annual Report on Form 10-K and other continuing reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change REVENUE Lease rent revenue $ 48,206 $ 45,900 5.0 % $ 190,690 $ 175,609 8.6 % Maintenance reserve revenue 18,000 30,154 (40.3 )% 108,998 87,009 25.3 % Spare parts and equipment sales 18,154 34,973 (48.1 )% 74,651 71,141 4.9 % Gain on sale of leased equipment 765 5,282 (85.5 )% 20,044 6,944 188.7 % Other revenue 4,103 1,881 118.1 % 14,777 7,644 93.3 % Total revenue 89,228 118,190 (24.5 )% 409,160 348,347 17.5 % EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization expense 23,199 21,214 9.4 % 86,236 76,814 12.3 % Cost of spare parts and equipment sales 15,455 30,500 (49.3 )% 62,647 61,025 2.7 % Write-down of equipment 6,899 5,859 17.8 % 18,220 10,651 71.1 % General and administrative 20,437 21,505 (5.0 )% 86,523 72,021 20.1 % Technical expense 3,188 1,943 64.1 % 8,122 11,142 (27.1 )% Net finance costs: Interest expense 15,657 17,602 (11.0 )% 66,889 64,220 4.2 % Loss on debt extinguishment - - - % 220 - 100.0 % Total net finance costs 15,657 17,602 (11.0 )% 67,109 64,220 4.5 % Total expenses 84,835 98,623 (14.0 )% 328,857 295,873 11.1 % Earnings from operations 4,393 19,567 (77.5 )% 80,303 52,474 53.0 % Earnings from joint ventures 3,791 2,231 69.9 % 8,578 3,800 125.7 % Income before income taxes 8,184 21,798 (62.5 )% 88,881 56,274 57.9 % Income tax expense 3,188 3,684 (13.5 )% 21,959 13,043 68.4 % Net income 4,996 18,114 (72.4 )% 66,922 43,231 54.8 % Preferred stock dividends 819 819 - % 3,250 3,250 - % Accretion of preferred stock issuance costs 21 21 - % 84 83 1.2 % Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 4,156 $ 17,274 (75.9 )% $ 63,588 $ 39,898 59.4 % Basic weighted average earnings per common share $ 0.71 $ 2.99 $ 10.90 $ 6.75 Diluted weighted average earnings per common share $ 0.68 $ 2.91 $ 10.50 $ 6.60 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 5,850 5,782 5,836 5,915 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 6,099 5,939 6,058 6,046





Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,720 $ 11,688 Restricted cash 56,948 70,261 Equipment held for operating lease, less accumulated depreciation 1,650,918 1,673,135 Maintenance rights 3,133 14,763 Equipment held for sale 120 789 Receivables, net of allowances 24,059 23,270 Spare parts inventory 41,759 48,874 Investments 57,936 47,941 Property, equipment & furnishings, less accumulated depreciation 31,520 27,679 Intangible assets, net 1,312 1,379 Notes receivable 38,145 238 Other assets 28,038 14,926 Total assets $ 1,940,608 $ 1,934,943 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 45,648 $ 42,939 Deferred income taxes 110,418 90,285 Debt obligations 1,251,006 1,337,349 Maintenance reserves 106,870 94,522 Security deposits 20,569 28,047 Unearned revenue 6,121 5,460 Total liabilities 1,540,632 1,598,602 Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 49,638 49,554 Shareholders' equity: Common stock ($0.01 par value) 64 62 Paid-in capital in excess of par 4,557 - Retained earnings 348,965 286,623 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (3,248 ) 102 Total shareholders' equity 350,338 286,787 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders' equity $ 1,940,608 $ 1,934,943