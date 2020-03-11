Shippeo, the leading supply chain visibility platform in Europe, once again in Gartner's Representative Vendors list

Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company recognized Shippeo as a Representative Vendor in their February 2020 Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms for a second consecutive time.

"Visibility continues to be a top priority for supply chain leaders. Demand in the real-time transportation visibility market has continued to increase in North America and Europe," wrote Bart De Muynck, VP Analyst at Gartner, author of this report. "This (real-time) visibility does not only provide benefits internally to the transportation organization, customer service and the warehouse but equally provides service to the customer who is demanding these types of insights into their loads."

"We believe the fact that Shippeo has been identified by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Real-Time Visibility for the second time in a row is a great achievement for us." says Pierre Khoury, CEO and cofounder at Shippeo. Real-time visibility is now recognized as a key differentiating factor for companies who want to achieve operational excellence within their supply chain. Our recent fundraising and our plan to hire 150 people throughout Europe in the next 24 months shows our commitment to provide the most sophisticated platform and the best deployment capabilities to help supply chain leaders transform their supply chain.

A complimentary copy of the full report can be downloaded at the following link: www.shippeo.com/gartner

For more information, visit: https://www.shippeo.com/press-releases/shippeo-in-the-gartner-market-guide-for-real-time-transportation-visibility-platforms

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, Bart de Muynck, 25 February 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

