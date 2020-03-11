MCTC Holdings, Inc: MCTC Begins Organization of Industry's THC-V First Animal Study - Does THC-V Promote Weight Loss?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, seeks to answer a pressing question within the cannabinoid industry arena: Does tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) promote weight loss?

MCTC has completed Phase One of its Project Varin, a program designed to develop delivery systems and uses for THC-V. The Company is now moving into its second phase of research. The primary Phase One goal of producing highly loaded THC-V nanoscale fibers was achieved, as was the secondary goal of initial investigation of pH sensitivity issues. Company researchers are now focused on organizing what is believed to be the industry's first animal study specifically focused on determining if the administration of THC-V leads to appetite suppression and/or weight loss.

"While many in the hemp extract and cannabinoid industry openly discuss the potential for THC-V as an aid to appetite suppression and weight loss, there has yet to be any studies specifically designed to validate such statements," commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of MCTC Holdings. "We plan to use several internally developed delivery systems in a diet-induced obesity model (DIO) utilizing C57 Black 6 male mice. These delivery systems will include our internally developed patent pending nanoparticle and fiber technologies, and our patent pending 100% natural infusion technologies originally developed for cannabidiol (CBD), which will now be applied to THC-V."

Phase One of Project Varin produced nanoscale fibers, utilizing both food-grade and non-food grade polymers, with customizable dissolution times relative to the presence of water and variability of pH levels. Goals relative to load factors were achieved with the researchers believing even higher load factors are possible as parameters are further refined.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We are seeing strong interest in our natural approach to cannabinoid infusion, which unlike the vast majority of other infusion technologies, utilizes no chemical surfactants, emulsifiers or other chemicals. Our R&D program is now at the stage where we are able to integrate our previous discoveries into new programs to not only bring to market new core delivery systems, but to also move these new delivery systems into actual products and into the marketplace. We plan several such productizations over the coming months as our research program expands beyond basic research and into product creation."

The Company has recently filed patents on six different technologies on cannabinoids, hemp extracts and delivery systems. MCTC is currently working with patent counsel to protect various other aspects of its other new technologies and plans additional patent filings over the coming months.

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) is not scheduled as a controlled substance at the U.S. federal level and is not approved as a food additive by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

