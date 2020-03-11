Technavio has been monitoring the pet accessories market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.74 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005334/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Accessories Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Availability of a wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet accessories has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Pet Accessories Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Pet Accessories Market is segmented as below:

Product

Pet Toys

Others

Application

Dogs

Cats

Others

Distribution channel

Offline

Online

Geographic segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30012

Pet Accessories Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet accessories market report covers the following areas:

Pet Accessories Market Size

Pet Accessories Market Trends

Pet Accessories Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advent of smart pet accessories as one of the prime reasons driving the pet accessories market growth during the next few years.

Pet Accessories Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pet accessories market, including some of the vendors such as Ancol Pet Products, Ferplast, Rolf C. Hagen, Rosewood Pet Products and Spectrum Brands. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pet accessories market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pet Accessories Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet accessories market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet accessories market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet accessories market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Pet toys Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Dogs Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Cats Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of smart pet accessories

Growing popularity of customization in pet accessories

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ancol Pet Products

Ferplast

Rolf C. Hagen

Rosewood Pet Products

Spectrum Brands

Unicharm

PART 16: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005334/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/