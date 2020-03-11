

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM), the global leader in CRM, announced Wednesday it has expanded its relationship with Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW), with Build-A-Bear selecting Salesforce as its strategic partner in digital transformation as it plans to diversify its retail portfolio, evolve its business model, and build stronger relationships with consumers.



Build-A-Bear expects to leverage real-time data and analytics from Salesforce Customer 360 to deliver personalized, cross-channel guest experiences and drive its growth.



With Salesforce's integrated Customer 360, Build-A-Bear expects to have a single source of truth about their customers across marketing, commerce, sales, and service, including a complete view of every guest's interaction with its brand.



