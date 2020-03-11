

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation eased in February as estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.8 percent increase in January. This was in line with the initial estimate.



The core inflation rose 0.1 percent in February, slower than 0.4 percent increase in the previous month, as initially estimated.



Energy price inflation rose to 0.9 percent from 3.2 percent in the previous month, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.6 percent in February, following a 0.8 percent decrease in the preceding month. This was in line with initial estimate.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.5 percent in February,after a 0.8 percent rise in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, the HICP rose 0.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP declined 0.6 percent in February, following a 0.8 percent fall in the prior month. In the initial estimate, monthly HICP decreased 0.5 percent.



Separate data showed that the trade deficit decreased to EUR 1.539 billion in January from EUR 1.878 billion in last year. In December, trade deficit was EUR 1.448 billion.



Exports rose 4.2 percent annually in January, after a 5.5 percent increase in December.



Imports fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX