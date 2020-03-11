The "Potato Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the potato market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of potato from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the potato market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of potato, such as consumption, gross harvest, crop area, crop yield, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Potato market
1.1. Potato consumption in Russia
- Potato consumption
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of potato
- Potato structure by source of supply
1.2. Gross harvest of potato
- Dynamics and volumes of gross potato harvest
- Gross harvest of potato by regions
- Gross harvest of potato by category of farms
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian potato market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
1.3. Potato croplands
1.4. Potato crop yield
1.5. Potato import
- Potato import, physical terms
- Potato import by countries, import structure
- Potato import by regions, import structure
- Potato import by company
- Potato import seasonality
- Potato import, value terms
- Potato import by countries, import structure
- Potato import by regions, import structure
- Potato import by company
- Import prices
1.6. Potato export
- Potato export, physical terms
- Potato export by countries, export structure
- Potato export by regions, export structure
- Potato export by company
- Potato exports seasonality
- Potato export, value terms
- Potato export by countries, export structure
- Potato export by regions, export structure
- Potato export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of potato market
1.7. Prices for potato in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Potato consumer prices
- Potato consumer prices by regions
- Price comparison on potato market
2. Forecast of potato market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in potato market in Russia
- Forecast of potato consumption in Russia
- Forecast of potato production in Russia
- Forecast of potato export in Russia
- Forecast of potato import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in potato market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian potato
