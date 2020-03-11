The "Potato Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the potato market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of potato from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the potato market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of potato, such as consumption, gross harvest, crop area, crop yield, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Potato market

1.1. Potato consumption in Russia

Potato consumption

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of potato

Potato structure by source of supply

1.2. Gross harvest of potato

Dynamics and volumes of gross potato harvest

Gross harvest of potato by regions

Gross harvest of potato by category of farms

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian potato market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

1.3. Potato croplands

1.4. Potato crop yield

1.5. Potato import

Potato import, physical terms

Potato import by countries, import structure

Potato import by regions, import structure

Potato import by company

Potato import seasonality

Potato import, value terms

Potato import by countries, import structure

Potato import by regions, import structure

Potato import by company

Import prices

1.6. Potato export

Potato export, physical terms

Potato export by countries, export structure

Potato export by regions, export structure

Potato export by company

Potato exports seasonality

Potato export, value terms

Potato export by countries, export structure

Potato export by regions, export structure

Potato export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of potato market

1.7. Prices for potato in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Potato consumer prices

Potato consumer prices by regions

Price comparison on potato market

2. Forecast of potato market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in potato market in Russia

Forecast of potato consumption in Russia

Forecast of potato production in Russia

Forecast of potato export in Russia

Forecast of potato import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in potato market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian potato

