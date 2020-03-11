The "Tea Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Our business analysis of the tea market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of tea from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the tea market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of tea, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest tea producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of tea producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of tea producers on the basis of data from tea manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of tea in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Black tea market
1.1. Black tea consumption in Russia
- Black tea consumption, physical terms
- Black tea consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of black tea
- Black tea structure by source of supply
1.2. Black tea production
- Dynamics and volumes of black tea production
- Black tea production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian black tea market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Black tea production seasonality
1.3. Black tea import
- Black tea import, physical terms
- Black tea import by countries, import structure
- Black tea import by regions, import structure
- Black tea import by company
- Black tea import seasonality
- Black tea import, value terms
- Black tea import by countries, import structure
- Black tea import by regions, import structure
- Black tea import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Black tea export
- Black tea export, physical terms
- Black tea export by countries, export structure
- Black tea export by regions, export structure
- Black tea export by company
- Black tea exports seasonality
- Black tea export, value terms
- Black tea export by countries, export structure
- Black tea export by regions, export structure
- Black tea export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of black tea market
1.5. Prices for black tea in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on black tea market
1.6. Black tea sales
- Black tea sales, physical terms
- Black tea sales, value terms
2. Green tea market
2.1. Green tea consumption in Russia
- Green tea consumption, physical terms
- Green tea consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of green tea
- Green tea structure by source of supply
2.2. Green tea production
- Dynamics and volumes of green tea production
- Green tea production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian green tea market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Green tea production seasonality
2.3. Green tea import
- Green tea import, physical terms
- Green tea import by countries, import structure
- Green tea import by regions, import structure
- Green tea import by company
- Green tea import seasonality
- Green tea import, value terms
- Green tea import by countries, import structure
- Green tea import by regions, import structure
- Green tea import by company
- Import prices
2.4. Green tea export
- Green tea export, physical terms
- Green tea export by countries, export structure
- Green tea export by regions, export structure
- Green tea export by company
- Green tea exports seasonality
- Green tea export, value terms
- Green tea export by countries, export structure
- Green tea export by regions, export structure
- Green tea export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of green tea market
2.5. Prices for green tea in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on green tea market
2.6. Green tea sales
- Green tea sales, physical terms
- Green tea sales, value terms
3. Forecast of tea market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in tea market in Russia
- Forecast of tea consumption in Russia
- Forecast of tea production in Russia
- Forecast of tea export in Russia
- Forecast of tea import in Russia
4. Key foreign players in tea market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian green tea
5. Tea producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
