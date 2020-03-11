The "Tea Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the tea market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of tea from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the tea market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of tea, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest tea producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of tea producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of tea producers on the basis of data from tea manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of tea in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Black tea market

1.1. Black tea consumption in Russia

Black tea consumption, physical terms

Black tea consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of black tea

Black tea structure by source of supply

1.2. Black tea production

Dynamics and volumes of black tea production

Black tea production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian black tea market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Black tea production seasonality

1.3. Black tea import

Black tea import, physical terms

Black tea import by countries, import structure

Black tea import by regions, import structure

Black tea import by company

Black tea import seasonality

Black tea import, value terms

Black tea import by countries, import structure

Black tea import by regions, import structure

Black tea import by company

Import prices

1.4. Black tea export

Black tea export, physical terms

Black tea export by countries, export structure

Black tea export by regions, export structure

Black tea export by company

Black tea exports seasonality

Black tea export, value terms

Black tea export by countries, export structure

Black tea export by regions, export structure

Black tea export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of black tea market

1.5. Prices for black tea in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on black tea market

1.6. Black tea sales

Black tea sales, physical terms

Black tea sales, value terms

2. Green tea market

2.1. Green tea consumption in Russia

Green tea consumption, physical terms

Green tea consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of green tea

Green tea structure by source of supply

2.2. Green tea production

Dynamics and volumes of green tea production

Green tea production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian green tea market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Green tea production seasonality

2.3. Green tea import

Green tea import, physical terms

Green tea import by countries, import structure

Green tea import by regions, import structure

Green tea import by company

Green tea import seasonality

Green tea import, value terms

Green tea import by countries, import structure

Green tea import by regions, import structure

Green tea import by company

Import prices

2.4. Green tea export

Green tea export, physical terms

Green tea export by countries, export structure

Green tea export by regions, export structure

Green tea export by company

Green tea exports seasonality

Green tea export, value terms

Green tea export by countries, export structure

Green tea export by regions, export structure

Green tea export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of green tea market

2.5. Prices for green tea in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on green tea market

2.6. Green tea sales

Green tea sales, physical terms

Green tea sales, value terms

3. Forecast of tea market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in tea market in Russia

Forecast of tea consumption in Russia

Forecast of tea production in Russia

Forecast of tea export in Russia

Forecast of tea import in Russia

4. Key foreign players in tea market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian green tea

5. Tea producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

