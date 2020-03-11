Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.03.2020 | 12:46
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 11

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 10-March-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue530.44p
INCLUDING current year revenue547.38p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue521.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue538.12p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
EDINBURGH INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire