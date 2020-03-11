The "Market of Central Heating Radiators in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the market of central heating radiators gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of central heating radiators from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the market of central heating radiators in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of central heating radiators, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest producers of central heating radiators in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of producers of central heating radiators. The publisher annually creates a rating of producers of central heating radiators on the basis of data from manufacturers of central heating radiators in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of central heating radiators in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market of central heating radiators

1.1. Consumption of central heating radiators in Russia

Consumption of central heating radiators, physical terms

Consumption of central heating radiators, value terms

Consumption of central heating radiators, breakdown by types

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of central heating radiators

Structure of central heating radiators by source of supply

1.2. Production of central heating radiators

Dynamics and volumes of production of central heating radiators

Production of central heating radiators by regions

Production of central heating radiators by types

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian market of central heating radiators

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Production seasonality of central heating radiators

1.3. Import of central heating radiators

Import of central heating radiators, physical terms

Import of central heating radiators by countries, import structure

Import of central heating radiators by regions, import structure

Import of central heating radiators by type, import structure

Import of central heating radiators by company

Import seasonality of central heating radiators

Import of central heating radiators, value terms

Import of central heating radiators by countries, import structure

Import of central heating radiators by regions, import structure

Import of central heating radiators by type, import structure

Import of central heating radiators by company

Import prices

Import prices by type

1.4. Export of central heating radiators

Export of central heating radiators, physical terms

Export of central heating radiators by countries, export structure

Export of central heating radiators by regions, export structure

Export of central heating radiators by type, export structure

Export of central heating radiators by company

Export seasonality of central heating radiators

Export of central heating radiators, value terms

Export of central heating radiators by countries, export structure

Export of central heating radiators by regions, export structure

Export of central heating radiators by type, export structure

Export of central heating radiators by company

Export prices

Export prices by type

Foreign trade balance on market of central heating radiators

1.5. Prices for central heating radiators in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price correlation on market of central heating radiators

1.6. Sales of central heating radiators

Sales of central heating radiators, physical terms

Sales of central heating radiators, value terms

2. Forecast of market of central heating radiators in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in market of central heating radiators in Russia

Forecast of consumption of central heating radiators in Russia

Forecast of production of central heating radiators in Russia

Forecast of export of central heating radiators in Russia

Forecast of import of central heating radiators in Russia

3. Key foreign players in market of central heating radiators

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian central heating radiators

4. Producers of central heating radiators in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

