

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned online and brick-and-mortar e-cigarette product retailers and manufacturers across the country against selling unauthorized e-cigarette products.



In warning letters sent to 22 establishments including well-known names such as 7-Eleven, Chevron, Mobil and Shell, the agency said selling flavored, cartridge-based electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products, which lack marketing authorization, is illegal.



The warning letters are the first in the series of enforcement actions FDA may take against certain unauthorized flavored e-cigarette products that appeal to youth and kids, including fruit and mint flavors.



In January, FDA had banned the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes in the country to prevent the rising tide of youth vaping. Tobacco or menthol-flavored e-cigarettes have been exempted from the ban.



'We will be using our regulatory authority to address youth e-cigarette use by focusing on the products that are most popular among kids,' said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.



FDA has sent letters to more than 100 manufacturers and importers seeking information about more than 140 ENDS products.



A law was passed recently to raise the federal minimum age for sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years, and the FDA's public education campaign was expanded.



The federal agency is conducting inspections to ensure compliance with focus on unauthorized flavored e-cigarette products appealing to Youth.



The United States is witnessing an unprecedented epidemic of e-cigarette consumption among the youth.



