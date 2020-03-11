The "Jewellery Market in Russia: Research and Forecast 2024." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our business analysis of the jewellery market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of jewellery from 2019 till 2023.

This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the jewellery market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of jewellery, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.

This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.

This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).

Our rating of the largest jewellery producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of jewellery producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of jewellery producers on the basis of data from jewellery manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of jewellery in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Jewellery market

1.1. Jewellery consumption in Russia

Jewellery consumption, physical terms

Jewellery consumption, value terms

Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of jewellery

Jewellery structure by source of supply

1.2. Jewellery production

Dynamics and volumes of jewellery production

Jewellery production by regions

Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian jewellery market

Share of exports vs. domestic sales

Jewellery production seasonality

1.3. Jewellery import

Jewellery import, physical terms

Jewellery import by countries, import structure

Jewellery import by regions, import structure

Jewellery import by company

Jewellery import seasonality

Jewellery import, value terms

Jewellery import by countries, import structure

Jewellery import by regions, import structure

Jewellery import by company

Import prices

1.4. Jewellery export

Jewellery export, physical terms

Jewellery export by countries, export structure

Jewellery export by regions, export structure

Jewellery export by company

Jewellery exports seasonality

Jewellery export, value terms

Jewellery export by countries, export structure

Jewellery export by regions, export structure

Jewellery export by company

Export prices

Foreign trade balance of jewellery market

1.5. Prices for jewellery in Russia

Manufacturers prices in domestic market

Manufacturers export prices

Price comparison on jewellery market

1.6. Jewellery sales

Jewellery sales, physical terms

Jewellery sales, value terms

2. Forecast of Jewellery market in Russia, 2019-2023

Factors and trends in jewellery market in Russia

Forecast of jewellery consumption in Russia

Forecast of jewellery production in Russia

Forecast of jewellery export in Russia

Forecast of jewellery import in Russia

3. Key foreign players in jewellery market

Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market

Key Russian importers

Key Russian exporters

Key foreign consumers of Russian jewellery

4. Jewellery producers in Russia

Ranking of major producers by revenue

Ranking of major producers by profit

Ranking of major producers by profitability

Database of major producers in Russia

