Our business analysis of the jewellery market gives key information about the state of this market for 2019, as well as a forecast on the development of jewellery from 2019 till 2023.
This report offers a detailed description of the current state of the jewellery market in Russia, it gives a historical view and the future dynamics of the main indicators of the market of jewellery, such as consumption, sales, production, foreign trade activities, price parameters in the market, financial state of manufacturers.
This study provides specified data on imports and exports with a focus on certain companies (both importers and exporters), local consumers and consumers abroad with regard to units and price breakdown.
This report is standard, however, it can be amended through additional criteria (such as imports and exports by customers, producers, trademarks, types, kinds, brands, giving a breakdown of the output volumes of Russian manufacturers).
Our rating of the largest jewellery producers in the Russian market is based on the assessment of the financial parameters of jewellery producers. The publisher annually creates a rating of jewellery producers on the basis of data from jewellery manufacturers in Russia. The largest producers are chosen by their performance, or by their output of jewellery in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Jewellery market
1.1. Jewellery consumption in Russia
- Jewellery consumption, physical terms
- Jewellery consumption, value terms
- Dynamics and volumes by source of supply in the Russian market of jewellery
- Jewellery structure by source of supply
1.2. Jewellery production
- Dynamics and volumes of jewellery production
- Jewellery production by regions
- Dynamics and volumes of export and domestic sales in Russian jewellery market
- Share of exports vs. domestic sales
- Jewellery production seasonality
1.3. Jewellery import
- Jewellery import, physical terms
- Jewellery import by countries, import structure
- Jewellery import by regions, import structure
- Jewellery import by company
- Jewellery import seasonality
- Jewellery import, value terms
- Jewellery import by countries, import structure
- Jewellery import by regions, import structure
- Jewellery import by company
- Import prices
1.4. Jewellery export
- Jewellery export, physical terms
- Jewellery export by countries, export structure
- Jewellery export by regions, export structure
- Jewellery export by company
- Jewellery exports seasonality
- Jewellery export, value terms
- Jewellery export by countries, export structure
- Jewellery export by regions, export structure
- Jewellery export by company
- Export prices
- Foreign trade balance of jewellery market
1.5. Prices for jewellery in Russia
- Manufacturers prices in domestic market
- Manufacturers export prices
- Price comparison on jewellery market
1.6. Jewellery sales
- Jewellery sales, physical terms
- Jewellery sales, value terms
2. Forecast of Jewellery market in Russia, 2019-2023
- Factors and trends in jewellery market in Russia
- Forecast of jewellery consumption in Russia
- Forecast of jewellery production in Russia
- Forecast of jewellery export in Russia
- Forecast of jewellery import in Russia
3. Key foreign players in jewellery market
- Key foreign suppliers to the Russian market
- Key Russian importers
- Key Russian exporters
- Key foreign consumers of Russian jewellery
4. Jewellery producers in Russia
- Ranking of major producers by revenue
- Ranking of major producers by profit
- Ranking of major producers by profitability
- Database of major producers in Russia
