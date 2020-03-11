RF Semiconductor Market Worth USD 26.2 Billion by 2025 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global RF Semiconductor Market size is expected to grow from USD 17.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 26.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5%. One of the major driving factors for the market growth is the increasing demand for RF devices for smartphones. Also, due to the rising penetration of LTE and advanced technologies, the need for RF semiconductors is increasing.

Top Companies profiled in the RF Semiconductor Market:

Qorvo (US)

Skyworks (US)

Analog Devices (US)

Qualcomm (US)

NXP Semiconductors ( Netherlands )

) Cree (US)

MACOM (US)

Microchip Technology (US)

Murata Manufacturing ( Japan )

) Texas Instruments (US)

Maxim Integrated (US)

Mercury Systems (US)

ON Semiconductor (US)

RFHIC ( South Korea )

) RichWave ( Taiwan )

) STMicroelectronics ( Switzerland )

) Sumitomo Electric Drives Innovations ( Japan )

) TDK Electronics ( Germany )

) Teledyne (US)

Mitsubishi Electric ( Japan )

) Toshiba ( Japan )

"Based on material, RF semiconductor market for gallium nitride to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The demand for gallium nitride (GaN)-based RF semiconductors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. GaN exhibits several characteristics, such as high breakdown voltage, high power density, high-frequency operation, high efficiency, and excellent thermal conductivity properties. In the higher frequencies being utilized for 5G, GaN is 10% to 15% more efficient than LDMOS/Silicon devices. Hence GaN will gain traction for 5G applications, particularly for base station power amplifiers.

"Based on frequency band, VHF & UHF to hold significant share from 2020 to 2025"

The VHF & UHF frequency bands are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. These bands are considered to be one of the most important frequency bands for modern wireless communication systems. The growing demand from CATV & wired broadband application along with the increasing penetration of LTE technology across the world are expected to be the key drivers for the RF semiconductor market for VHF & UHF frequency bands during the forecast period.

"APAC RF semiconductor industry to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period"

The RF semiconductor industry in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is experiencing increasing penetration of LTE technology. Also, RF semiconductors are in massive demand for consumer devices applications in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which in turn, is expected to boost the RF semiconductor market in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants' profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1-45%, Tier 2-30%, and Tier 3 -25%

By Designation: C-level Executives-40%, Directors-35%, and Others -25%

By Region: North America-45%, Europe-30%, APAC-15%, and RoW -10%

