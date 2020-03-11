Soluxtec is almost trebling output capacity at its 200 MW fab in the Eifel region. The Luxembourg-owned manufacturer says it wants production capacity of 550 MW for monocrystalline PERC modules and special formats this year.From pv magazine Germany. Solar module manufacturers in German-speaking countries are scaling up production with Energetica working flat out on its gigawatt production plans in Austria and Solarwatt recently announcing the 250 MW expansion of its German module production lines in Dresden. Fellow module maker Soluxtec, based in Bitburg in the Eifel region of western Germany, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...