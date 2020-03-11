Leading UK Port Group, PD Ports, Selects K2 Software to Accelerate Company-Wide Digital Process Automation

PD Ports develops 20+ applications on K2's intelligent process automation platform to optimize business efficiency for mission-critical processes throughout its organization

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 11, 2020 and a leader in intelligent process automation, announced that PD Ports , one of the UK's major port groups, selected K2 to automate its end-to-end approval processes and enhance operational efficiency.



PD Ports, a leading provider of port-centric logistics and warehousing solutions, wanted to strengthen its position in the market by improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of its internal processes. In addition, the company wanted to explore new ways to raise the bar for customer satisfaction.

"Time after time, K2 enables PD Ports to introduce new IT functionality to improve the efficiency of our business and make us more competitive in our market," said Nathan Clarke, Business Analyst, PD Ports. "Given that K2 paid for itself with the very first app we developed eight years ago, the return on investment that we have gained from K2 is significant."

PD Ports first implemented K2 to streamline the company's invoicing process. Based on early successes, they have developed over 20 different K2 workflows and apps, all of which save time and significantly improve the efficiency of the business. PD Ports experienced the following benefits when automating its mission-critical business processes with K2:

Automating order entry - K2 plays a critical role in helping PR Ports process a high volume of orders without having to employ temporary staff to handle the extra workload.

Ensuring vehicle safety - PD Ports employees harness K2's mobile functionality to carry out vehicle safety checks, and any issues requiring maintenance are automatically sent directly to the maintenance team by email.

Providing contract efficiencies - K2 enables PD Ports to quickly and easily create solutions to streamline fixed-term contracts delivering significant impact, such as quickly creating and deploying a workflow to automate the processing of up to 300 orders a day.

Improving customer service - Employees at PD Ports save around three hours per week using a K2 app designed to capture information from customer queries and automatically collate the relevant information that managers need to identify and solve issues more quickly.

"PD Ports selection of K2 reflects a broader trend and a growing shift that businesses are making to drive digital transformation across their enterprise through digital innovation," said Andrew Murphy, vice president of EMEA at K2. "Efficiency, rapid deployment and scalability are at the core of K2's platform; and we are committed to delivering the industry's best digital process automation solutions to help our customers solve their most challenging, mission-critical business process needs."

