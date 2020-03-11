FreshBooks Launches Its Ridiculously Easy-to-Use Small Business Accounting Software In Ireland

Toronto, Canada, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, the #2 small business accounting software in America, is officially launching in Ireland today. While FreshBooks has been serving Irish small businesses for over 10 years, today the company is deepening its commitment to the market by introducing features specifically aimed at helping Irish customers successfully run their businesses.

Popular for its easy-to-use, business-owner friendly platform and award-winning customer service, FreshBooks will now offer Ireland's small business owners:

The ability to create and send invoices in multiple currencies to clients around the world

The ability to automatically follow up with clients on unpaid invoices to help small businesses get paid faster

The ability to connect FreshBooks to all major Irish banking institutions -- including Allied Irish Bank (AIB), Bank of Ireland, Ulster Bank and Permanent TSB -- enabling small businesses to automatically import their bank account transactions and see a full picture of their financial health and tax time readiness

Access to an ecosystem of 100+ world-class, complementary apps and integrations, including a recent partnership with TransferMate (https://www.transfermate.com/), an award-winning global payments company. Headquartered in Ireland, TransferMate enables businesses to quickly and easily send and receive cross-border payments

Expanded support hours for Irish customers, made possible by FreshBooks' first international office in Amsterdam, Netherlands

New research released today from FreshBooks suggests the number of Irish self-employed professionals and small businesses could double to nearly 500,000 across the country by 2022. Among those who said they wanted to start their own small business in the next two years, more than one-third said self-employment is their number one goal in life, even when compared with other life pursuits.

"Accounting software has traditionally catered to accountants first while the overwhelming majority of small business owners have no formal accounting training," said Matt Baker, SVP of Corporate Development and International Expansion at FreshBooks. "FreshBooks is designed for the entrepreneur mindset -- we help business owners get paid faster, save time, and look professional to their clients. With Ireland ranking higher in entrepreneurship according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, FreshBooks helps small business owners open a merchant account and get paid quickly and easily."

A 2019 studyfrom FreshBooks shows that almost 70 percent of accountants and bookkeepers say small business owners find most small business accounting software intimidating, and two thirds believe small business owners require specialized accounting skills or experience to use it.

"FreshBooks is a simple and intuitive accounting software solution. I'm not an accountant, so I had to spend a lot of time on my accounting and invoicing. It was time-consuming and I was not getting paid on time," said Brian Walsh, Founder of Route2, an IT service provider specialising in cybersecurity, cloud storage, PC upgrades, and email centered solutions in Kildare, Ireland. "Since I started using FreshBooks, I've stopped stressing about paperwork, late payments, and losing any important data. I spend much more of my time delivering value to my clients and building my business."

Since 2004, FreshBooks has helped more than 20 million people and established itself as one of the world's most popular accounting platforms for small businesses. FreshBooks has paying customers in 100+ countries around the world.

In February 2020, FreshBooks announced its official launch in the UK. To mark the launch, FreshBooks brought a new suite of features to the UK market, which were designed to help UK small businesses grow and succeed, while preparing for Making Tax Digital and future compliance requirements.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 100+ countries. The company has helped more than 20 million people process billions of dollars through its easy-to-use invoicing, time-tracking, expense management, and online payments features. Recognized with 10 Stevie awards for the best customer service in the world, the company's mantra is to "execute extraordinary experiences everyday." FreshBooks is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. Learn more at www.FreshBooks.com.